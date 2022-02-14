Christian Eriksen marks 30th birthday by playing game again

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen has celebrated his 30th birthday with his first game action since collapsing after a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The Denmark playmaker played in a practice match for Brentford, the London-based Premier League club he signed for last month to resume his playing career. Eriksen had a goal assist in the match against Southend which was played without any fans and Brentford said he came close to scoring himself during his hour on the field. The last time Eriksen was involved in a game was the June 12 European Championship meeting with Finland.