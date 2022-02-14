El Paso Children’s Hospital celebrates 10 years of service, looks to future

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Children's Hospital marks a decade of service in the Borderland.

The 10th-anniversary celebration is being marked with various speakers, including CEO Cindy Stout, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and the El Paso Children's Hospital Board of Directors.

Before the hospital's opening, families had to leave El Paso to get complex care. The hospital has also served as a draw to bring world-class physicians to the Sun City.

The hospital provides care to families within a 350-mile radius.

"The hospital's faced a lot of challenges obviously, through a public bankruptcy. Our hospital is doing extremely well. We've been able to really put the right processes into place to sustain it for generations to come. But in addition to that, it's really just about working together to recruit the right number of specialists that come into the community, and we continue to do that along with our partners at Texas Tech," said CEO Cindy Stout.