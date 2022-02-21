NFL and XFL collaborating on player safety and health data

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is collaborating with the XFL for player safety and health data. The XFL, which plans to relaunch in 2023, will be working with the NFL on physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment, and the sharing of game trends and data. Also potentially in the works between the leagues could be international football development and scouting, and officiating, including the testing of game rules for player protection as well as technologies to enhance officiating.