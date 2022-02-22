New York Yankees to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on Aug. 21

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees on Aug. 21. The Yankees will hold Paul O’Neill Day ceremonies before that day’s game against Toronto, assuming the lockout ends and the 2022 season is played. O’Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees. O’Neill was a four-time World Series champion for the Yankees. Nicknamed “The Warrior,” he hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.