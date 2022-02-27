Pie The Professor for A Good Cause

EL PASO, Texas -- For the second year in a row, the UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance is raising funds.

The fundraiser is called "Pie the Professor".

By donating, you have a chance to see one of your professors with pie on their faces.

UTEP professors in the department say this all for a good cause.

“This fundraiser is really important because it is a way to raise money for scholarships and getting new students and recruiting new students, and being able to support them financially is really important to us as a department,” said Kim McKean, the director of theatre and UTEP professor.

According to the department, the fundraiser was started last year.

Officials say that the fundraiser assists students who are pursuing the arts.

The fundraiser was so successful last year that the department decided to do it again this year.

Although some of the professors were nervous thinking about the possibility of getting pied, they agreed the fundraiser is all in good fun and it shows students that the faculty care.

“I think that it is really important for the students to see the professors not only willing to put themselves on the line but really make this extended effort to help them get the funds necessary to achieve their goals and get their education,” Rafa Perez, another professor at the department said.

Georgina Escobar, Assistant Professor of Instruction, also agreed.

“I think it just puts us at that place of vulnerability for our students to say at the end of the day we are all in this together and we are not taking life as seriously as we should be, especially right now,” she said.

The professor with the most votes will get pied.

Additionally, if $4,000 is raised, seven professors will get a pie to the face.

The last day to donate is March 10th and the main event will be on March 11th. The event will be live streamed.