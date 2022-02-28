Auto thefts increase for third year in a row in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Car thefts increased almost 22% within Las Cruces last year, according to data from the city.
In 2021, there were 595 auto thefts, according to a city spokeswoman. The city had not updated the annual crime reports since 2019.
However, the city did release the data from 2020 and 2021 to KVIA.
Auto thefts in Las Cruces by Kate Bieri
Courtesy: City of Las Cruces.
|YEAR
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Number of thefts
|319
|302
|297
|488
|595
