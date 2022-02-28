Skip to Content
Auto thefts increase for third year in a row in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Car thefts increased almost 22% within Las Cruces last year, according to data from the city.

In 2021, there were 595 auto thefts, according to a city spokeswoman. The city had not updated the annual crime reports since 2019.

However, the city did release the data from 2020 and 2021 to KVIA.

YEAR20172018201920202021
Number of thefts319302297488595
Courtesy: City of Las Cruces.
