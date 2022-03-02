El Paso County Commissioners consider building an Ascarate Amphitheater

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners Court received an analysis from a consulting company on the possibility of building an amphitheater at Ascarate Park.

On Monday, Hunden Strategic Partners presented the idea, breaking down the economic result of the proposed amphitheater.

It would cost about $24 Million to build.

It is expected to generate revenue of $1 million at the year mark after completion. Revenue is expected to increase to $2.5 million by year 30. The earnings are expected to come from facility rent, ticket sales, and concessions.

Consultants suggested there is a gap in the local and regional market for an outdoor venue that could hold between 5,000 to 20,000 people. Most markets our size already have a venue like this, El Paso does not.

The proposed venue could fit over 5,500 attendees. The amphitheater would be larger than McKelligan Canyon that only accommodates 1,500 attendees.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego was intrigued by the idea of the proposed amphitheater suggesting its importance in the current COVID climate.

"You know with the pandemic we keep saying "It wasn't able to take our outdoors away from us," because now we're looking and focusing as a part of our master plan that the outdoors become something very valuable, valuable no matter what happens we can continue down that road." County Jude Ricardo Samaniego said.

There is no scheduled date for a decision.