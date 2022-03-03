3 Russian wrestlers suspended in doping cases

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three Russian wrestlers have been suspended by the International Testing Agency because of doping cases dating back 10 years. The evidence was only recently revealed in a Moscow laboratory database. It was withheld and tampered with in the possession of Russian state authorities from 2015-19. Manipulating the database led to a two-year slate of sanctions against Russian sports. That included competing as ROC at the Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Games. World Anti-Doping Agency investigators gave evidence from the database to sports bodies to handle disciplinary cases.