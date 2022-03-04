5 hospitalized in 4-vehicle crash; traffic snarled on I-10 near The Outlet Shoppes

EL PASO, Texas - A four-vehicle crash on I-10 sent five people to the hospital Friday afternoon. One of the victims suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on I-10 near The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. There was heavy traffic in both directions.

Police said all eastbound lanes were closed. The department initially said all vehicles must exit at Transmountain (Exit 6), but they later said all traffic must exit at Vinton (Exit 2).

Police doesn't know how long it will take the freeway to reopen.

Several vehicles were on the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.