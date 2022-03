EL PASO, Texas - A driver is clinging to life after their vehicle rolled over in east El Paso Saturday evening, a dispatch spokesman confirmed.

The rollover happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pebble Hills Boulevard and Loop 375, he said. ABC-7 Assignment Editor Crista Mack observed first responders taking that driver into an ambulance. There was only one car involved.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.