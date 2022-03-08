Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike Gesicki is getting a big raise from the Miami Dolphins. What remains unclear is if he’ll be getting a longer deal. The Dolphins said Tuesday that they have placed the franchise tag for the coming season on Gesicki. The move ensures that the tight end will be back for 2022 and won’t be hitting the free agent market. It also raises the possibility of an extension being worked out as well.