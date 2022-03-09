Cruz Azul downs Montreal 1-0 in Champions League play

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Uriel Antuna’s first-half goal gave Cruz Azul a 1-0 victory over Montreal in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday night. Cruz Azul, of Liga MX, dominated possession for much of the game at Azteca Stadium but was unable to add to Antuna’s goal in the 20th minute. The second leg is next week in Montreal. MLS club Montreal appeared to have a chance in the 77th minute but Kamal Miller’s header was off the mark. Cruz Azul outshot Montreal 19-1.