Miller, Reynolds lead Monmouth past Niagara in MAAC tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walker Miller had 17 points and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 15 to help Monmouth fend off Niagara 61-58 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals. Marcus McClary added 10 points and Nikkei Rutty grabbed nine rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hawks (20-12). Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the fifth-seeded Purple Eagles (14-16). Monmouth advances to play No. 9 seed Rider in the semifinals on Friday.