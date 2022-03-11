Gas or electric? Can switching to an electric vehicle save you money during high gas prices?

EL PASO, Texas — Consumers are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices rise to between $4 and $5 in El Paso, leaving some to consider switching to an electric vehicle.

According to DMV data, there are only 1,800 registered electric vehicles in El Paso County. That ranks 11th in the state of Texas.

Martin Rocha, the marketing director of Charlie Clark Nissan in El Paso, says in the past there was little interest for an electric car. But, Rocha says recently their dealership has received a lot of interest from drivers in switching to an electric car.

“It’s because of the fact that these gas prices have risen so dramatically,” Rocha explained.

Rocha says consumers need to consider their driving habits when considering switching to electric. Rocha explained the benefits of getting an electric car. First, the federal government will give you a tax credit up to $7,500, and Rocha says in the past few months leasing a Nissan Leaf, the only electric car Charlie Nissan sells, would be around $100 a month.

Most newer models of electric vehicles get 200 miles on a full charge. Rocha says the Leaf gets about 150 miles on a full charge. With electric cars, Rocha says you’ll avoid the high gas prices, but you will be spending more time waiting for your car to charge and have less distance to travel before you have to stop and plug-in again.

ABC 7 spoke with EV experts recently as electric vehicles are becoming more popular in El Paso.