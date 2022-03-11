The first Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is this weekend

EL PASO, Texas - The Downtown Management District announces the first of a series of Downtown Fiesta de las Luces Saturday, March 12 from 3 to 11 p.m. under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces on South El Paso Street.

The free event will have live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and mariachis. The event is presented by United Healthcare and WellMed.

The series includes four fiestas on March 12, May 21, September 17 and November 19.

For the kickoff event-goers will enjoy performances by Mariachi Alegre, Mariachi Los Arrieros, and Ballet Folklorico Orgullo de mi tierra de Elena Vargas.

South El Paso Street from Paisano to 4th Avenue will be alive with the sounds of The Roulettes, The Retro'z, and Soul Parade with DJ Beto.