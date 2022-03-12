Bayern drops more Bundesliga points with draw at Hoffenheim

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich has dropped more points in a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim. Robert Lewandowski’s 29th league goal of the season was all Bayern could get despite dominating the game in Sinsheim. It was Bayern’s second consecutive draw in the Bundesliga and the third game in five in which it has dropped points. Saša Kalajdžić scored in the last minute to lift Stuttgart out of a direct relegation place with a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. Stuttgart moved ahead of Union’s city rival Hertha ahead of Hertha’s game at Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday. Freiburg moved fourth into the last qualification place for the Champions League with a 3-2 win at home over Wolfsburg.