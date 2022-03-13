Hamilton worried Mercedes lacks speed heading into F1 opener

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lewis Hamilton believes fans will be in for an unusual surprise when the Formula One season starts next weekend and he begins his quest to wrestle back the title he agonizingly lost to Max Verstappen. Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion and six times with Mercedes. But he has doubts over whether the W13 car is quick enough to win the first race in Bahrain and maybe even several races after that. The British driver says “at the moment I don’t think we’ll be competing for wins.” But Verstappen looks sharp already for Red Bull and Ferrari could be the surprise package of 2022. The opening race is in Bahrain on March 20.