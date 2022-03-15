Las Cruces Public Schools to consider changing school calendar

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Tuesday, school board members will consider shortening summer vacation and extending the length of other breaks during the school year.

"There's a lot to be said for doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome," said Kelly Jameson, a district spokeswoman, last week. "We've reached a point where we need to provide some better options and different ideas of how our children are going to be better."

Option #1 is the "balanced" calendar, which would include six weeks of summer vacation and longer breaks during the school year.

Option #2 is the traditional calendar option, which would include eight weeks of summer vacation and shorter breaks during the school year.

Both include ten days of extended learning to make up for learning loss during the pandemic, Jameson said.

To read more about the proposed options, click this link. The information starts on page 70 of the PowerPoint presentation.