SUV crashes into Las Cruces Savers thrift store, injuring 15 people

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department says 15 people are injured Tuesday morning after an SUV crashed through the front of a thrift store in Las Cruces.

It happened at the Savers on 2340 N. Main Street just before 10 A.M.

Fire Chief Jason Smith says one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another 9 people required hospitalization for their injuries as well.

He says the other people that were injured either refused hospitalization, and/or walked away with their injuries.

The driver of the car is also included in that number, who Smith says suffered minor injuries.

Smith says the Las Cruces Police Department is currently investigating what led up to the crash.

First responders from LCFD, LPCD, Doña Ana County Fire Rescue, and AMR all assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.