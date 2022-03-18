ABC-7 First Alert: Beautiful weather before strong winds arrive Sunday

El Paso, Texas- It's the calm before the storm! Beautiful weather is expected for today and tomorrow before our next weather system arrives Sunday. It will be a very active forecast as we end the weekend.

Afternoon highs today will struggle to reach 70 thanks to our cold front that arrived yesterday. We'll have some clouds passing through the area this morning, but overall I'm tracking mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid-70s and calm winds.

Sunday's forecast calls for gusty winds around 20-25 MPH from the southwest. As of right now, wind gusts are looking to range from 35-40 MPH. Slim rain chances will be in the forecast for the beginning of the work week.