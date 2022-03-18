Skip to Content
Aggie fans sell out ‘Teddy Buckets’ shirt in Las Cruces after upset NCAA win

The "Teddy Buckets" shirt at Sports Accessories in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After the Aggies’ upset win against the UConn Huskies, NMSU fans are selling out game day gear.

“To have all the Aggie fans comes in, it feels really good,” said Brian Cox, the owner of Sports Accessories in Las Cruces.

Cox told ABC-7 that Thursday was also the store’s 29th anniversary. One of the most popular items has been the “Teddy Buckets” shirt. He said it’s sold out now, but they’re making new shirts as fast as they can.

“We’re trying to put them out as fast as possible,” Cox said.

