Skip to Content
News
By , ,
New
Published 11:09 AM

Enjoy these springtime pictures and video of Southern New Mexico snow

Car in snow
KVIA
Brush snow
KVIA
Organ Mountains
KVIA

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- It's the first full day of spring, but it certainly doesn't feel that way across the borderland.

Snow fell across the Organ Mountains Monday.

An ABC-7 First Alert was issued last week in advance of the rain, wind and snow.

Temperatures will remain low for the next couple of days but a warm-up for later in the week.

For a live look at the current conditions of the Organ Mountain pass click here.

News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Tom Scott

Tom Scott is ABC-7’s news operations manager for our New Mexico mobile newsroom.

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content