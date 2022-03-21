Jury begins deliberating in trial over NBA player’s slaying

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a man charged with conspiring with Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife to kill the former NBA player nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee. Twelve jurors gathered Monday to decide the fate of Billy Ray Turner, who is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in Wright’s death. The slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. Wright’s decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. The 34-year-old Wright had been missing for days before his body was discovered.