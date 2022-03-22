Afghans seek jobs in El Paso as their resettlement process continues

EL PASO, Texas – Months after Afghans fled their country and resettled in El Paso, the process begins to help find them jobs.

In August, many Afghans fled the county after the Taliban had taken over Kabul.

In El Paso, some Afghans were temporarily housed at Fort Bliss, and thousands more were housed at military bases around the nation.

The resettling process for these evacuees began months ago, but one organization is now trying to get them connected to jobs.