Zoological Society claims city is requesting turnover of funds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Zoological Society of El Paso is claiming that, while it has continued discussions with the city since the license agreement expired in March, the city is now demanding the society transfer its funds to the city without first committing to use those funds towards the El Paso Zoo.

In an email sent to local newsrooms, the Zoological Society stated it wants to make sure all previous donor money will be used for the zoo in accordance with the donor's wishes. They assert the city's demand to transfer funds lacks basis both within the license agreement and legally. The Zoological Society also says it has proposed bringing in an outside mediator to help reach a constructive conclusion and avoid brining the issue to the courts.

In turn, the city has issued a response, stating in part: