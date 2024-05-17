Zoological Society claims city is requesting turnover of funds
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Zoological Society of El Paso is claiming that, while it has continued discussions with the city since the license agreement expired in March, the city is now demanding the society transfer its funds to the city without first committing to use those funds towards the El Paso Zoo.
In an email sent to local newsrooms, the Zoological Society stated it wants to make sure all previous donor money will be used for the zoo in accordance with the donor's wishes. They assert the city's demand to transfer funds lacks basis both within the license agreement and legally. The Zoological Society also says it has proposed bringing in an outside mediator to help reach a constructive conclusion and avoid brining the issue to the courts.
In turn, the city has issued a response, stating in part:
The City has repeatedly urged the society to consider allowing for a full accounting of funds and expenditures by a mutually agreed upon third party CPA. They have declined to do so.
The City is concerned about the lack of transparency and financial accountability of the donations made to and memberships sold by the society in support of the Zoo. The City has every intention of using the funds for the betterment of the Zoo and has always communicated as such.