Three Franklin High School Baseball players sign Letters of Intent

today at 6:22 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin's baseball players Trent Allen, Johnny Martinez and Tanner Hess all signed their letters of intent to further their playing career at the college level.

Allen and Martinez will remain teammates as they both signed to a four-year college, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and Hess signed to Clarendon College, a public community college in Clarendon, Texas.

Both Allen and Martinez are thrilled to experience college as a unit.

"I can't wait to see what we do out there," Martinez said. "We have a good bond so it's going to be great."

"That's my brother," Allen said. "Words can't describe it, I'm just so happy."

Hess is looking forward to experiencing the competitive shift from high school to college ball.

"I'm looking forward to the competitiveness," Hess said. "Compared to high school ball it's more competitive out there so I'm going to have more of a challenge than I have down here."

Bea Martinez

