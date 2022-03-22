‘And Just Like That…’ is coming back for a second season

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

And just like that, the ladies from “Sex and the City” are coming back for more.

HBO Max announced on Tuesday that “And Just Like That…,” starring and executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, has been renewed for a second season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

The series, which concluded in February, gave HBO Max strong debut numbers and buzz in equal measure.

The overall critical response, however, was mixed.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” HBO Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

No production return date has been announced. It has also not been said by HBO, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, which cast members from the freshman season will be returning.

Some of the new additions to the cast included Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

