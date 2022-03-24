Opening day: CNN+ streaming service ready for launch Tuesday

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After millions of dollars in spending and hundreds of new hires, CNN is ready to launch its CNN+ streaming service on Tuesday. A news countdown show hosted by Kate Bolduan, modeled after a network podcast and newsletter, will be first to appear at 7 a.m. Eastern. The launch comes at a tumultuous time for CNN’s leadership, and there is no shortage of skeptics about what is being put together. But CNN is ambitious, and says it wants to create a subscription product modeled after the success of The New York Times. Audie Cornish, formerly of NPR, says the chance to try something new led her and others to join the new venture.