City of Las Cruces, businesses prepared for marijuana legalization Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Beginning Friday, April 1, people who are older than 21 will be able to legally buy recreational marijuana in the state of New Mexico.

During a city council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to help update city council on the framework for these types of businesses and what will be permitted.

Additionally, the council also heard an update from city staff about the current cannabis situation in Las Cruces.

City staff explained that they have been able to provide clarity and guidance for those who are looking into this new business venture.

Assistant City Manager, Ikani Taumoepeau, said that come Friday shortages will occur.

“There are shortages that happen. There are a lot of things that are out of our control. The state is being bombarded with applications, dispensaries are trying to open, and also the city is trying to approve applications as well,” he said.

Timothy Pitts, the Deputy Director of Building Development at the City of Las Cruces, said that it has been important getting these businesses approved to ensure the public is safe.

“That business registration notifies people that that business is in compliance with the code and ensures that people know that this is a safe place to go and conduct business,” Pitts said.

As for safety concerns, Deputy Chief Kiri Daine at the Las Cruces Police Department wanted to remind the public of many points when it comes to applying the law.

Daine said that: smoking cannabis in public is punishable by a $50 fine.

Any possession of daycare or school property is a misdemeanor regardless of the age of the offender.

Possession in public of more than 2-8 ounces is a misdemeanor. Those in possession of more than eight ounces could face felony charges.

As for driving under the influence, it is still considered illegal, regardless of how it is consumed. Selling to minors is also illegal and a felony.

As for where people can smoke, these are the permitted smoking areas:

Residence, retail tobacco, cigar bar, tobacco manufacturing, gaming, casino, bingo, designated outdoor areas, private club, hotel, motel rooms, etc.

During the presentation, many businesses said they have felt supported and guided by the city throughout the entire process.

"I see how progressive the City of Las Cruces is and how supportive they have been with the new industry coming into the city and the state. It is only going to be a positive experience for those operating in Las Cruces,” Colt DeMorris, the dispensary operations manager at High Horse said.

Others in the business also agreed.

“They are making a great effort to make sure that they're knowledgeable about any changes that are being made. They welcome feedback on how to help businesses become operational,” Nichole Fox, the founder of Southwest Trade Association said.