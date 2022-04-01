Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:51 AM

Hundreds support Las Cruces marijuana dispensaries in first 12 hours of recreational sales

Jeremy Sandoval is first in line at R. Greenleaf, which opened at midnight.
KVIA
Jeremy Sandoval is first in line at R. Greenleaf, which opened at midnight.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Hundreds of New Mexico and Texas residents have supported Las Cruces dispensaries in the first 12 hours of recreational sales, according to local business owners.

In Las Cruces, the bulk of those sales have come from R. Greenleaf, a dispensary that opened at midnight to hundreds of people in line. A spokeswoman confirmed at least 600 people waited in line overnight.

"I'm ready," said Jeremy Sandoval, a 26-year-old las Cruces resident who might have been the first in the state to legally buy marijuana for recreational use. "It is awesome. I feel really special. Really happy in this moment."

As ABC-7 reported, R. Greenleaf opened up at midnight because Las Cruces city leaders did not set operating hours for dispensaries.

News

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content