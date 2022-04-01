Hundreds support Las Cruces marijuana dispensaries in first 12 hours of recreational sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Hundreds of New Mexico and Texas residents have supported Las Cruces dispensaries in the first 12 hours of recreational sales, according to local business owners.

In Las Cruces, the bulk of those sales have come from R. Greenleaf, a dispensary that opened at midnight to hundreds of people in line. A spokeswoman confirmed at least 600 people waited in line overnight.

"I'm ready," said Jeremy Sandoval, a 26-year-old las Cruces resident who might have been the first in the state to legally buy marijuana for recreational use. "It is awesome. I feel really special. Really happy in this moment."

As ABC-7 reported, R. Greenleaf opened up at midnight because Las Cruces city leaders did not set operating hours for dispensaries.

While a midnight dispensary run is not on my calendar, I’m so excited for this retailer to make Las Cruces the first city in #NewMexico to sell recreational cannabis! That’s what happens when your city officials think of everything except operating hours 😬🤣 #nmpol #LegalizeIt https://t.co/IN2Bl7lBnL — Johana (@johana_nayelly) March 31, 2022