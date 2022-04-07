El Paso’s federal lawmakers weigh in on border situation before Title 42 expulsions are lifted
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso’s lawmakers weigh in on the high number of migrant encounters on the southwest border just as the federal government is scheduled to stop Title 42 expulsions.
According to United States Customs and Border Protection data, the southwest border has seen 838,685 migrant encounters in the first five months of the new fiscal year, which is currently showing numbers from October to February. Last year at this point, CBP was reporting 397,549 encounters, which is about a 111 percent increase in encounters. To clarify, an encounter is any time a border patrol agent arrests a migrant. A migrant can be arrested multiple times and expelled again, which means the number of encounters in the CBP data does not truly reflect the number of migrants crossing the border.
The El Paso sector has seen a 68 percent increase in encounters so far this year, according to CBP data. The data also shows there have been 437,763 migrants expelled from the country under Title 42, which was installed during the start of the pandemic.
The federal government has decided to lift Title 42 restrictions starting in late May, drawing criticism from Republicans.
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott pledged to take “aggressive action” to secure the border. Gov. Abbott has tasked the Texas Department of Emergency Management to charter buses that will take migrants released by border patrol to Washington D.C.
In an interview on Fox News, Gov. Abbott said, “Joe Biden has refused to come to the border to see the chaos he has created by his open border policies. We are going to take the border to him.”
In a press release sent by the governor’s office, migrants will have to volunteer to get on the charter bus destined for Washington D.C. and have documentation from the Department of Homeland Security.
El Paso congresswoman Veronica Escobar is in support of ending Title 42 restrictions. She spoke on the matter during a House Homeland Security Commission meeting on Wednesday.
“We have had a test case during the entirety of the Trump administration and one year into the Biden administration. Do walls stop migration? Does Title 42 stop migration? We have tried that, and for colleagues of mine who want to stop migration, I hope that the test case has proven what works and what does not work,” Escobar said.
ABC 7 reached out to Rep. Tony Gonzales about this issue, but have not heard back from his office as of yet.
Comments
23 Comments
Send all the illegals to Escobar’s house.
It’s obvious what Republican Tony Gonzales’s response will be. FJB!
Things are going to get real interesting next month, and not in a good way
Governor Abbott needs to bus all the illegals by the hundreds to Escobar’s and Beto’s houses.
Esco b.i.a.t.c.h is as stupid as biDUNG and HEELSUP harris… ignoring the problem fixes everything, only in a leftist demoRONIC government. Vote and RED OUR GOVERNMENT, the one that governs for the PEOPLE, the AMERICAN CITIZENS, not the ILLEGALS AND IGNORANT!
Not the chicos, cackle clucks, or the schitzos who talk out their a.s.s in front of a keyboard and are afraid to discuss topics IN PERSON!
You mean morons like you???
He meant morons like you nitwit.
I know! Morons like you, moron!
But you’re the only real moron here nitwit.
Truth of the…whatever gets pumped up every morning by watching Birth of a Nation and old reels of Nazi rallies. You go you little White Power bigot!!
When was the last senile Joe rally you attended nitwit with the far left radical 20 people aka Communists and wannabe ANTIFA. You brown t.u.r.d. racist.
Ha,ha,ha! Riled up the Bnitwit!!! You’re too sensitive when I call out your posse. Good for you, Bnitwit!!
We riled you up nitwit. Just look at all your ridiculous rants responding to us. We cut into your nap time.
So you’ve never been to a senile Joe rally? No one else has either nitwit.
Welcome ALL IMMIGRANTS!! Make room for them by sending millions of Trump supporters to Russia. Yeyyy!
Alberto welcomes all illegals. 10701 Vista Del Sol, #225, El Paso, TX 79935.
That’s right! Having a House warming party for them. Come on over. I’m sure they’ll be glad to see you!!
Yeah right. You’re full of c.r.a.p. as usual. But they now have your address. BTW They don’t eat tacos or burritos like you nitwit.
There’ll be a road kill food truck in the parking lot for you and your Hillbilly posse in case you don’t like the food we are serving.
Delusional much? Living in your fantasy world? You’re an idiot. Get psychiatric help soon nitwit.
…menu for you and Company: Chunk of Skunk, Smidgen of Pigeon and Swirl of Squirrels!! Yum yum!!
Make America Great Again and deport all Trump Traitors to Russia!!!