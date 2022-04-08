Video of courthouse confrontation released following voluntary manslaughter acquittal in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Courthouse video shows a confrontation the moments after a Judge acquitted Corban Serna for voluntary manslaughter.

Serna claims he shot Nathan Froseth in an act of self-defense.

In a news release earlier this week, Corban Serna's attorney, C.J. McElhinney, said Mr. Serna and his defense team were physically and violently attacked in the hallway of the Third Judicial District Courthouse by members of Mr. Froseth's family.

The video clip released by the Third Judicial District Court is one minute and 22 seconds in length.

The video does not contain audio. It shows a group of women yelling at a man that appears to be Serna. His defense team starts guiding him to safety as they block the group from advancing toward their client.

The women get into a shoving match with law enforcement.

The group of women is held back by law enforcement. One falls to the ground in the back as another woman breaks down in tears.

Things calm down towards the end of the video as the defense team no longer appears to be nearby.