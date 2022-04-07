Sunland Park Chief of Police fired after being placed on administrative leave over battery allegations

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park's City manager announced the termination of Sunland Park Chier of police Javier Guerra.

Guerra was placed on administrative leave back in March.

The City Manager released this statement.

“As of yesterday, April 6, 2022, the City of Sunland Park has terminated its Police Chief, Javier Guerra. The termination follows a careful review of an incident which occurred on March 17, 2022 and which was recorded on video. The same day the incident occurred, the City placed the former Chief on administrative leave and began an investigation. The City does not condone the behavior depicted in the video. The City’s investigation is ongoing and cannot provide further comment at this time.”

