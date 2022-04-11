2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness. National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7, 2022.

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 7, 2022 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which will be major hurricanes.

2022 Atlantic Storm Names

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Pronunciation Guide

