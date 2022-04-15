Ruidoso community gathers to help those displaced

RUIDOSO, New Mexico– During Thursday's news conference, officials said that with the weather and added personnel, they were having better luck at trying to put out the McBride fire.

Officials said that with the wind speeds dropping, they have been able to fly more aircraft on the mountain and drop buckets of water.

Current evacuations will remain in place. Officials said they understand the frustration, but it is necessary.

"We're very sympathetic to the fact that people have been displaced from their homes. And we know that people really want to get back to their homes. We're not planning to lift the evacuations. Again, we want to make sure it's safe to do that,” said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Forest Service.

To help assist those displaced, River Crossing Ministries, a local church, set up their monthly food drive but has noticed the need is now greater.

“We are completely out of food right now; they're going to start bringing cases of water; we usually have plenty of food at the end of our giveaway, we usually have food stored to give out during the week and so I see the demand today was much greater,” said Lisa Morales, River Crossing Ministries Administrative Assistant.

Local business, Noisy Water Winery, has been closed for over a day.

Wine Club Director, Sam Freed, said that on top of the closure, they have also had to cancel reservations made for the Easter weekend.

But, although that means a loss of revenue, Freed said they are using that space for a greater cause.

A room once used for wine tasting is now filled with water and clothes from donations.

“Taking care of the community, in a tourism-driven community and making sure that's very clear, making sure that our people are taken care of when they need help,” said Freed.