3 dead after small plane crashes in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (AP) — Local Tennessee officials say three people are dead after a small plane crashed on Wednesday in Williamson County. Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod told reporters that the plane had left Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky, but crashed in Tennessee near Leiper’s Fork around noon local time. Elrod added that the debris field is more than a mile long, but no structures have been reported damaged. The names of the victims have not been released. The Federal Aviation Association has identified the plane as a single-engine Beechcraft V35. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

