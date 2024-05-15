What to know about a bus crash that killed 8 Mexican farmworkers in Florida
By FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A bus carrying people to work in a watermelon field in central Florida was sideswiped by a suspected drunk driver and overturned in a field, killing eight of them and injuring up to 40 others. The man accused of causing Tuesday morning’s crash appeared before a judge in Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bond. The farmworkers were from Mexico, working on seasonal or temporary visas, and authorities have released some of their names. Here’s what to know about the crash.