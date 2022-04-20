US Capitol Police: Capitol was evacuated, no threat at the Capitol after concerns of ‘aircraft that poses probable threat’
The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022
There is no threat at the Capitol.
More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD
UPDATE: In a tweet, the US Capitol Police said, "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.
There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come."
WASHINGTON (AP) — US Capitol Police order evacuation of Capitol complex, citing 'aircraft that poses probable threat.'
This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Comments