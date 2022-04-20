Skip to Content
US Capitol Police: Capitol was evacuated, no threat at the Capitol after concerns of ‘aircraft that poses probable threat’

UPDATE: In a tweet, the US Capitol Police said, "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.
There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come."

WASHINGTON (AP) — US Capitol Police order evacuation of Capitol complex, citing 'aircraft that poses probable threat.'

