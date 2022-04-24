Barcelona loses again at home, Madrid 1 point from title

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano for an unprecedented third straight home defeat that leaves Real Madrid a point away from clinching the Spanish league title. It is the first time Barcelona lost three in a row at home in all competitions in the same season. Madrid will have its first chance of lifting the league trophy for the second time in three years next Saturday when it hosts Espanyol. Madrid is 15 points ahead of Barcelona with five rounds to go. The Catalan club has the better head-to-head tiebreaker.