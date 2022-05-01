Asian shares fall in thin trading after rout on Wall St

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are lower following a sell-off Friday on Wall Street. Investors are uneasy over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Benchmarks declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Trading was closed for holidays in China and many other regional markets. On Friday, steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% while the Nasdaq fell 4%, finishing April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Investors have been reviewing financial results from big tech companies, industrial firms and retailers and some disappointing results or outlooks from Apple, Google’s parent company and Amazon helped fuel the selling last week.