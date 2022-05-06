‘Don’t shoot her’: City releases interview with granddaughter of 75-year-old shot and killed by Las Cruces police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In newly released body camera video from the city of Las Cruces, the granddaughter of a 75-year-old woman killed by police told investigators that her grandmother was mentally ill and that she had asked an officer not to fire his weapon.

“I was standing close to the officer asking him, ‘Don’t shoot her. She’s mentally ill,'" said Albitar Inoh. "Letting him know... she’s not a danger. Letting him know, ‘She’s mentally ill.’”

The city of Las Cruces also released an interview with an officer who responded to the call that night. He recalls the moment that 75-year-old Amelia Baca was struck by the deadly rounds.

“I walk up to him and as I’m walking up to him, I hear the two gunshots," said Officer Fierro in an interview with investigators. "I see a female fall to the floor. And a knife in her hand as she hits the floor.”

The city has yet to release the name of the officer who fired the fatal shots. It appears as though the city has removed all audio that mentioned his or her name.