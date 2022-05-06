Possible twister flattens store in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Damage but no injuries are being reported on the Gulf Coast after at least one possible tornado struck Mobile, Alabama. Violent winds ripped open a Family Dollar store in a heavily populated neighborhood in Mobile and damaged an adjacent supermarket before dawn Friday as tornado warnings covered the area. Damage also was reported to the east across Mobile Bay. Mobile was near the southwestern end of a front stretching to the Virginia coast where forecasters say severe thunderstorms are possible. Some 24 million people live in the region. Earlier storms spawned several tornadoes that ripped through Texas and Oklahoma.