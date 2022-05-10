AT&T upgrade will use GPS to find the location of 911 callers in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A new GPS-based feature will help emergency operators locate 911 cell phone callers in El Paso quicker, AT&T officials say.

The new “Locate before Route” will use GPS tracking to pinpoint the caller within 55 yards of their exact location.

Previously, cell phone users had to register their phone addresses to allow 911 operators a headstart.

Cell tower tracking was another manner of locating callers in distress but gave a much larger area to search.