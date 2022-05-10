El Paso Hiker posted videos of hike hours before death
EL PASO, Texas- Hours before his tragic death in the Franklin Mountains, Jerred Woods posted Facebook videos to his personal page of the hike.
In his first video at around 9 a.m. on the 7th of May, Woods says, "Just going for a hike this morning. Just wanted to say hi to my friends and family and you know I love you."
All throughout the five videos he posted, he speaks to the beauty of the Borderland area.
Tragically during one moment, Woods recorded he tells those watching, "Today am I going to die or not? Probably not." Though he was referring to the high population of rattlesnakes in the mountains.
Woods body was found on Monday the 10th of May.
