Luisi to conduct Ring Cycle with Dallas Symphony in 2024

DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in from Oct. 13-20, 2024. Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)” that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance. Mark Delavan will sing Wotan. Delavan will be joined by Lise Lindstrom as Brünnhilde, Daniel Johansson as Siegfried, Tómas Tomasson as Alberich, Sara Jakubiak as Sieglinde and Christopher Ventris playing Siegmund. The four Wagner operas are considered the most demanding repertoire for an opera company.