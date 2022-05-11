Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of #MeToo cases

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Legal experts and victims’ advocates say celebrity chef Mario Batali’s acquittal on sexual assault charges underscores the inherent difficulties of prosecuting such cases nearly five years into the #MeToo era. Laurie Levenson, a law professor and former federal prosecutor, says Tuesday’s not guilty verdict in Boston shows how much hinges on the credibility of the accuser in sexual misconduct claims. Victims’ advocates, meanwhile, say the verdict shouldn’t be viewed as a setback or referendum on the #MeToo movement. Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery stemming from allegations he kissed and groped a woman while taking a selfie at a bar in 2017.