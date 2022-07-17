Maxime Cressy wins first ATP title on Newport’s grass courts

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Fourth-seeded American Maxime Cressy rallied to win his first career ATP Tour title, beating No. 3 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstani 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Open. After knocking out four-time Newport champ John Isner in the semifinals a day earlier, the 25-year-old Cressy overcame a rough start that saw him only get 42% of his first serves in during the opening set. It was his third career ATP final. The tourney _ the only played on grass courts in North America _ is held in conjunction with induction ceremonies into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Australian great Lleyton Hewitt, part of the class of 2021, was enshrined on a side court Saturday evening.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.