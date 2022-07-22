Leah Pruett leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Leah Pruett led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway. Coming off a victory last week in Colorado, Pruett had a 3.689-second run at 327.59 mph in her Tony Stewart Racing dragster during the lone qualifying session of the day. Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hight, the points leader who has won three straight races at Sonoma, had a 3.825 at 332.75 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Coughlin had a 6.549 at 210.87 in a Camaro, and points leader Johnson went 6.743 at 198.73 on a Suzuki.

