Kelly brilliant on mound, D-backs beat skidding Giants 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez to open the sixth. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly, who is 10-5 this season with a 3.04 ERA. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break.

