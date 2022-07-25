U.S. delegation visits Kyiv, vows to ensure continuing support

A group of U.S. House members met with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday in Kyiv.

The delegation, which included Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, is the latest in a series of high-profile American visitors to Ukraine. Other house members identified in photos include democrats Mike Quigley and Elissa Slotkin, along with republican Mike Waltz.

In a statement from Ukraine's Presidential Office, Zelensky noted the help of the United States in defense of his country against Russia's invasion. He also briefed the U.S. Congressional group on recent missile strikes by Russia, in particular on the area around the port in Odessa.

The U.S. Delegation's visit follows the recent announcement of more military help for Ukraine. Including launcher systems, shells and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Zelensky says he hopes the U.S. can help Ukraine with post-war reconstruction efforts.